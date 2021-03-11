Kevin Behr, ODNR officer shot by poachers, checks out of hospital two months later

Kevin Behr, the Ohio wildlife investigator shot by poachers in December, checked out of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Thursday after more than two months in recovery.

According to court documents, Behr had been involved in an undercover investigation into poaching when he was shot in Clinton County on Dec. 20, 2020. Three men would be charged with poaching-related offenses, including hunting without a license and having weapons under disability, after he was airlifted from the scene.

Behr underwent seven surgeries in his first month of intensive care. His Ohio Department of Natural Resources coworkers and local law enforcement organizations raised money for his wife and three children during his hospitalization.

Vehicles from the Cincinnati Police Department, Newtown Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office escorted Behr home as he left the hospital Thursday afternoon.