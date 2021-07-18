Dog stuck in concrete crevice for 5 days rescued, returned home

CINCINNATI — Gertie the dog had been missing for five days before firefighters found her wedged tightly between two concrete walls in Northside.

That's according to the Cincinnati Fire Department, who said they found Gertie at the bottom of a deep concrete crevice on Thompson Heights Avenue Sunday morning.

Firefighters said they couldn't lift Gertie, the 35-pound white terrier mix, out from the crevice without intervention. So they busted out the saws and sledgehammers and got to work.

After 10 minutes of using the sledgehammer, firefighter Jenny Adkins was able to reach in and pull Gertie to safety.

Firefighters think Gertie had been stuck in that crevice during the entire five days she was missing from home.

She's since been returned safely to her owners.