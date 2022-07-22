Bob Gordon, who led WCPO as general manager from 1964 to 1981, died Friday morning in Springfield, Ill.

Gordon arrived at WCPO in 1961 as a local sales manager before being promoted to assistant general manager. By 1964, he became the station's general manager. He also served as the vice president of Scripps-Howard Broadcasting, WCPO's parent company.

“Bob Gordon was a trailblazer in the local TV broadcast industry, influential in many of the early TV innovations,” said Jeff Brogan, vice president and general manager of WCPO. “The legacy of WCPO has Bob’s fingerprints all over it, he helped build this station into what it is today.”

Known for leading WCPO into the region's most-watched television station, Gordon built a strong newsroom that lead coverage and contained unique, localized programming like "The Uncle Al Show."

He served on the board of directors for the National Association of Broadcasters, the Ohio Association of Broadcasters and the CBS affiliate board.

After leaving WCPO, he continued his broadcasting career and went on to serve as the president of Western Broadcasting, general manager of WLWT and, at one time, he owned three television stations of his own. In 2000 he founded a broadcasting consultant company called "The Gordon Group."

Gordon ultimately retired to Springfield, Ill, where he passed away.