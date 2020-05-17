Menu

Forest Service plans to reopen Red River Gorge, other areas

Posted at 3:47 PM, May 17, 2020
WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) — The U.S Forest Service says it plans to reopen Red River Gorge and other recreational areas in the Daniel Boone National Forest next month.

News outlets report a statement from the agency says most trails, picnic areas and shooting ranges are set to open June 3 and campgrounds are scheduled to open June 11.

Officials continually monitor the situation with the coronavirus and Daniel Boone National Forest Supervisor Dan Olsen said they are “approaching re-opening with safety in mind.”

Dates could change depending on circumstances and visitors should check the Daniel Boone National Forest’s website before traveling to any destination.

