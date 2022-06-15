Ford recalling nearly 3 million vehicles for unintentional rollaway risk

(WXYZ) — Ford Motor Company announced a massive recall of nearly 3 million vehicles for an unintentional rollaway risk.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall covers five different vehicles.

NHTSA said a damaged or missing bushing may prevent the vehicle from shifting into the intended gear, which could cause it to move in an unexpected direction.

Also, NHTSA said the vehicle may roll after the driver selects the "park" position, which increases the risk of crash or injury.

In all, 2,925,968 vehicles are affected under the recall.

They are:

2013-2019 Escape

2013-2018 C-Max

2013-2016 Fusion

2013-2021 Transit Connect

2015-2018 Edge

Dealers will replace the shift bushing and add a protective cap over it free of charge. Ford is aware of 6 reports alleging property damage and 4 reports alleging an injury potentially related to this concern, from the population of vehicles included in this recall.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 27, 2022. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 22S43.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.