Fire at Seven Hills School in Madisonville cancels classes in lower school building

CINCINNATI — Firefighters responded to a fire Friday morning at Seven Hills School in Madisonville, where smoke was reported coming from the roof of a large school building.

The fire was reported at approximately 7 a.m. at 5400 Red Bank Road. Initial information indicated a small fire in the building's eaves that extended upward into the area beneath roof-mounted solar panels. The incident was dispatched as a first-alarm fire.

School officials announced Friday morning that classes for kindergarten through fifth grade in the Lotspeich building would be canceled for Nov. 6 because of smoke damage.

In a message to families, the school said the fire occurred at the Lotspeich building and that all other grade levels would continue to have classes as scheduled.

Lotspeich faculty members were directed to report to the school's Hillsdale Campus.

Families with children who ride the Doherty shuttle were instructed to pick up their children at the Early School at the Hillsdale Campus. Parents were asked to contact Kerryn Hinds at 513-746-0633 for pickup arrangements.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.