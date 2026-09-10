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Fire at Florence motel forces evacuation of more than 50 people, crews still on scene

Florence motel fire live interview
Crews on scene of fire in Florence
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FLORENCE, Ky. — The Florence Fire Department has crews on the scene of a fire at Hometowne Studios on Commerce Drive in Florence early Thursday morning.

According to officials, more than 50 people were evacuated around 4:45 a.m.

Officials said people banged on doors to alert families to evacuate the motel because of the fire.

Social workers are on the scene trying to help those affected by the fire get the necessary resources, according to officials.

WCPO is working to learn more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.

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