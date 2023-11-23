Evacuation order lifted, fire out after Rockcastle County train derailment

LIVINGSTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Emergency management leaders say the evacuation order has been lifted after a train derailed in Rockcastle County on Wednesday night.

The incident happened in a remote area between Mullins Station and Livingston. According to CSX, two molten sulfur cars were breached and spilled from the fire. When molten sulfur burns, it's known to release sulfur dioxide, which is a toxic gas. Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency as a result.

Authorities say air monitoring has taken place, and there are no detectable readings of chemicals in Livingston since 7:00 a.m. Thursday. There are also no detectable readings of chemicals since 12:30 p.m. at the site of the derailment.

A fire that started as a result of the derailment was also out as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Officials say Highway 25 is also back open.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.