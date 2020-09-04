Rapper Kanye West, running mate Michelle Tidball file to appear on Ky. presidential ballot

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Rapper Kanye West and his running mate, Michelle Tidball, have filed to run for president and appear on the ballot in Kentucky, according to Sec. of State Michael Adams.

"Our staff are diligently reviewing this filing, including an estimated 19,000 petition signatures, to determine whether Mr. West has qualified to appear," Adams wrote in a tweet Friday.

Last month, West sued Ohio Sec. of State Frank LaRose after LaRose rejected nearly 15,000 signatures and other paperwork West submitted in August to appear on the ballot.

Ohio isn't the only state to reject West's petition to appear on its November ballots. The state elections board in Illinois said West hadn’t submitted enough petition signatures and wouldn’t be on the ballot. Wisconsin election officials have also decided to keep West off the battleground state’s presidential ballot because his campaign turned in his nomination papers moments after the deadline, while officials there also said he fell short of petitions.

The hip-hop mogul is currently on the ballot in states that include Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah and Vermont.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.