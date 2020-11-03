Northern Kentucky counties prepared for Election Day, voters enjoying early voting option

Menu

Kentucky counties have been prepping for the general election, and officials said they’re ready for it. Campbell County has already had 30,000 mail-in and early votes.
Posted at 9:49 PM, Nov 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-02 23:17:25-05

NEWPORT, Ky. — Kentucky counties have been prepping for the general election, and officials said they’re ready for it. Campbell County has already had 30,000 mail-in and early votes.

“Vote. Just vote. Whatever you have to do. Be there. Make your voice heard,” Campbell County resident Micha O’Conner said. “This is your chance.”

She was registered in Boone County up until three weeks ago. As soon as she was registered in Campbell County, she requested her ballot immediately. Monday evening, she dropped it into the drop box.

“Most important, first and foremost in my mind, is the safety of myself [amid] the pandemic,” O’Conner said. “I wanted to still feel like I was close enough to the action. So, I waited until the last day, but still didn’t have to wait in line.”

Campbell County Clerk Jim Luersen said he doesn’t anticipate long lines on Election Day. One reason for that, he said, is the extended voting period.

“We want everything to be nice, smooth, easy and quiet,” Luersen said.

He said they’ve been busy all three weeks of early voting.

“It started out busy, and just got busier every day,” Luersen said.

He said they typically get 40,000 people who cast their vote in a presidential election.

“We’ve already processed 30,000 ballots,” Luersen said. “If we have a much bigger turnout we’ve ever had in the history of Campbell County, we’ve already processed two-thirds of the voters.”

Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties all have different polling locations.

There are 45 polling spots in Campbell County and 23 in Kenton County. Boone County has 10 "super polls," meaning Boone County residents can vote at any of the polling locations there.

“I’m dressed and ready to go to the gym,” O’Conner said. “I knew I could swing by on my way and drop it off. And fit it into my daily life.”

She said she hopes future elections will continue early voting.

“I feel like this should be the norm,” O’Conner said. “If it took a pandemic to make voting easy and more accessible than so be it. I welcome the change.”

  • Ohio
  • Kentucky
  • Indiana
Ohio

Key Dates and Deadlines In Ohio

Mon, Oct. 5: Voter Registration Deadline
Tue, Oct. 6: Early Voting Begins
Sat, Oct. 31: Request Absentee/Mail-In Ballot Deadline
Mon, Nov. 2: Absentee/Mail-In Postmark by Date
Tues, Nov. 3: In-Person Voting
Fri, Nov. 13: Absentee/Mail-In Delivered By Date

Register to Vote in Ohio Check Your Voter Registration Status Find your polling location What form of ID do I need to bring with me?
View Full Election Guide
Kentucky

Key Dates and Deadlines in Kentucky

Mon, Oct. 5: Voter Registration Deadline
Fri, Oct. 9: Request Absentee/Mail-In Ballot Deadline
Tue, Oct. 13: Early Voting Begins
Mon, Nov. 2: Absentee/Mail-In Postmark by Date
Tues, Nov. 3: In-Person Voting
Fri, Nov. 6: Absentee/Mail-In Delivered By Date

Register To Vote In Kentucky Check Your Voter Registration Status Find your polling location What form of ID do I need to bring with me?
View Full Election Guide
Indiana

Key Dates and Deadlines in Indiana

Mon, Oct. 5: Voter Registration Deadline
Tue, Oct. 6: Early Voting Begins
Thur, Oct. 22: Request Absentee/Mail-In Ballot Deadline
Thur, Oct. 22: Absentee/Mail-In Postmark by Date
Tues, Nov. 3: In-Person Voting

Register to Vote in Indiana Check Your Voter Registration Status Find your polling location What form of ID do I need to bring with me?
View Full Election Guide
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image

Your Tri-State Guide to Elections