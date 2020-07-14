How can I check my voter registration status in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana?

Not sure if you’re registered to vote for the 2020 general election? Checking with your secretary of state or county clerk can be straightforward and simple. The deadline to register to vote in these states is Monday, Oct. 5. The general election is slated for Tuesday, Nov. 3.

For people living in any county in Ohio, visit the Ohio Secretary of State’s voter registration portal here . You can also check your polling precinct location on that site.

You can also check by calling your county board of elections:

If you live in Kentucky, check your voter registration here. The new portal also allows you to check the status of any mail-in ballots, find or update your polling location, view a sample ballot and elections results.

In Kentucky, you can also check by calling your county clerk:

For Indiana residents, register to vote or check the status of your voter registration here . The portal also lets you check your voting precinct, apply for a mail-in ballot and more.

You can also call your local board of elections:

