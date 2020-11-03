Election 2020 FAQs: What to know before heading to the polls

Capping off an election cycle that has already seen more than 97 million early voters nationwide, Tuesday is the last day Americans can make their voices heard at the polls.

Here’s what you should know before you head out to vote:

When are the polls open?

In Ohio, polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. In Kentucky and Indiana, polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. In all three states, people who are still in line when the polls close will be allowed to cast a vote.

Where can I find my polling location?

Find general polling information at the Ohio secretary of state website here , or click by county to search for your polling location by filling in your information.

Kentuckians can find their polling location on the secretary of state's website here . Scroll down to view the drop-down box and select the county you live in to find the available polling locations for you.

Indiana voters can visit www.indianavoters.in.gov , click on "Voting Location" and type in their information.

Do I need to bring ID to the polls?

Ohio , Kentucky and Indiana all require voters to bring a valid photo ID to the polls.

Ohioans without a valid ID can cast a provisional ballot by providing an Ohio driver's license, state identification number or the last four digits of their Social Security number. Once the information is reviewed and verified by the board of elections, that ballot will be counted.

Kentuckians unable to get a driver’s license or photo ID because their clerk’s office was closed for COVID-19, or because they didn't want to expose themselves to COVID-19, can sign a document explaining that concern and cast a ballot at their local clerk's office.

Can I still turn in an absentee ballot on Election Day?

If you haven’t mailed in your ballot by Election Day, officials recommend placing it in a ballot drop box instead of mailing it. This ensures your ballot arrives at your elections board in time to be counted.

Here are the lists of ballot drop boxes for:

In Ohio, ballots postmarked Nov. 2 and delivered by Nov. 13 will still be counted. In Kentucky, ballots postmarked Nov. 2 and delivered by Nov. 6 will still be counted. In Indiana, ballots postmarked Oct. 22 and delivered by noon on Nov. 3 will be counted.

Where can I find my sample ballot?

View your customized sample ballots here.

When can we expect official election results?

While there's always some lag on the official, certified numbers, the number of mail-in ballots in 2020 has increased exponentially. That means it could take more time before races, including the race for the White House, are called. Read our full report on when races might be called here.

Can I still vote if I’m quarantining due to COVID-19?

Until 3 p.m. on Election Day, registered voters admitted to hospitals for emergencies, including COVID-19, can vote from their beds. Hospital leaders are letting bipartisan election board personnel visit, deliver and collect ballots. Hamilton County Board of Elections director Sherry Poland said curbside voting is also an option for those in quarantine at home. Learn more here.

WCPO 9 is committed to giving you better access to the democratic process by providing the resources you need to cast a vote in the 2020 general election. For more resources, FAQs and more, visit our Election 2020 tab.