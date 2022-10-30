As election day approaches, candidates get in final campaigning

CINCINNATI — As election day approaches, candidates are taking advantage of the last days for campaigning.

The candidates for Ohio's first congressional district, Republican incumbent, Steve Chabot and his Democratic opponent, Greg Landsman were both out campaigning Saturday morning.

This district includes Hamilton County and Warren County.

Greg Landsman

One woman volunteering for the Landsman campaign said some key issues on her mind for this election are reproductive rights and voting rights.

"I'm concerned about the January sixth event, so people that could be elected that supported what happened on January sixth," Bonnie Dunkelman, a volunteer with the Landsman campaign, said.

Landsman believes those concerns are at the top of the list for a lot of voters right now.

"I think some of the biggest issues are the economy and reproductive freedom, our democracy, voting rights," he said.

On the economy, Landsman supports bringing the supply-chain back to the U.S., worker's rights and a $15 minimum wage.

On reproductive rights, he supports codifying the protections granted by Roe v. Wade.

On voting rights, Landsman supports expanded voter access and increasing election security. He also wants to implement independent redistricting across the country.

Steve Chabot

For one man out campaigning with Chabot Saturday morning, it is the things the Congressman has done during his nearly 30 years in the House of Representatives that inspired him to support the campaign.

"Congressman Chabot has been very compassionate, very considerate and also been very courageous in picking up some issues pertaining to India and Hindus," Vinod Sudhakar, with Hindu Vote Matters, said.

Chabot is the co-chair of the India Caucus.

He said there are two main issues in this election.

"It's about the out-of-control crime and it's about the out-of-control prices that people are having to pay at the grocery store, at the gas pump," Chabot said.

On the economy, he is in support of lowering government spending and advocates for requiring a balanced budget at the federal level.

On reproductive rights, Chabot is a pro-life advocate and has co-sponsored pro-life legislation.

When it comes to the 2020 election, Chabot said there were some irregularities in the election, but Joe Biden is the President of the United States.

On crime Chabot said he supports law enforcement.