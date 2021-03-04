Three WCPO 9 Regional Spelling Bee winners announced, will advance to Scripps National Bee

Three local spellers are advancing from the WCPO 9 regional round to the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Due to coronavirus concerns, this year's regional contest was held online. The test consisted of 25 spelling words and 25 vocabulary words.

Mason Middle School seventh-grader Sahana Srikanth, 12 of Mason, and Cincinnati Christian Hills Academy seventh-grader Angelina Schmerr, 13 of West Chester, will represent the Ohio region.

Ballyshannon Middle School sixth-grader Tara Rakesh, 11 of Florence, is the winner of the Kentucky/Indiana region.

All three will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which will be held near Orlando, Florida on July 8.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is administered on a not-for-profit basis by The E.W. Scripps Company from its headquarters in Cincinnati.

