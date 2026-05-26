WCPO 9's Jackie Bauer covers Warren County. If you have a story that you'd like Jackie to look into or a news tip, email her at jackie@wcpo.com.

MASON, Ohio — The 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee is underway in Washington, D.C., and a 10-year-old from Mason is already advancing through the competition.

Meenakshi Vodela, a fifth grader at Mason Intermediate School, correctly spelled "chasuble" to advance to the quarterfinals.

"I was actually pretty confident because it was on the list and I read the list," Vodela said.

Winning is not a new concept for Vodela. She is a member of American Mensa, a society that requires members to score in the top 2%. She also skipped the fourth grade.

Vodela won her school bee by correctly spelling "manganese," before securing her spot in the national competition with another word: "ductus."

WATCH: Mason fifth grader advances to Scripps National Spelling Bee quarterfinals

Mason student advances to Scripps National Spelling Bee quarterfinals

Her parents said she spends some nights studying the word list and dictionary for up to eight hours.

Outside of spelling, Vodela balances horseback riding, gymnastics and swimming. Her parents said her love for learning has been evident from an early age.

"She was able to get it really quickly compared to other kids ... and you would read to her, she would understand it, and then she would ask a lot of good questions that I didn't think about. So that inquisitiveness was there from a young age," her father said.

Vodela already has big plans for her future, and for the $50,000 prize that comes with the national title.

"My dad's a doctor and I am actually pretty good at biology, so I think I might want to become a doctor, and also I want to become president," Vodela said.

If she wins, Vodela said she will invest the prize money in stocks for her college fund.

Her parents said they are hopeful heading into the next round.

"We're excited. I mean, there's a lot she knows and a lot she doesn't know, but we just pray that she gets the words that she knows," her mother said.

Vodela is confident she can win it all. WCPO is a sponsor of the Scripps National Spelling Bee and will continue to bring updates throughout the week.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 Warren County reporter Jackie Bauer? Email her at jackie@wcpo.com.