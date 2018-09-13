CINCINNATI -- It's that time of year when the Ohio Department of Education releases their report cards, and for one superintendent that means a fresh start for his district.

"Although we are an 'F' the interesting thing is that we are one point less than being a 'D,'" said North College Hill Schools Superintendent Eugene Blalock, Jr. "So this is our beginning, not our end."

This is Blalock's third year on the job, and he has had a plan to improve his district since the start.

First, Blalock wanted to rework the district's culture. Blalock wanted to create an environment where the teacher's in his district felt welcome and appreciated.

Next, he wanted to train staff members on how to deal with the emotional and social issues district students may experience.

Now, the focus is on the district's curriculum.

"This is the first year we have a new curriculum in language arts for grades third through eighth grade," Blalock said. "We purchased a new curriculum for grades K through two last year - first time a curriculum had been looked at and purchased in years."

The breakdown for the North College Hill City School District is as follows:

Achievement component grade: F

Graduation component grade: D

Progress component grade: D

Gap closing component grade: F

K-3 Literacy component grade: D

Prepared for success grade: F

Overall: F

While North College Hills Schools are working to improve, the report shows schools across Ohio have improved overall.

Here's how some other local school districts performed:

WATCH: Cincinnati Public Schools get "D" but spokesperson touts improvements:

Cincinnati Public Schools

Achievement component grade: D

Graduation component grade: F

Progress component grade: F

Gap closing component grade: F

K-3 Literacy component grade: C

Prepared for success grade: F

Overall: D

Oak Hills Local School District

Achievement component grade: C

Graduation component grade: A

Progress component grade: B

Gap closing component grade: C

K-3 Literacy component grade: NR

Prepared for success grade: D

Overall: C

Madeira City

Achievement component grade: A

Graduation component grade: A

Progress component grade: B

Gap closing component grade: A

K-3 Literacy component grade: NR

Prepared for success grade: A

Overall: A

Norwood City School District

Achievement component grade: D

Graduation component grade: D

Progress component grade: B

Gap closing component grade: D

K-3 Literacy component grade: C

Prepared for success grade: F

Overall: C

To find out how each school district performed, you can visit the Ohio Department of Education.