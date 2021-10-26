Ohio School Board Association exits national board group over letter

COLUMBUS — The Ohio School Board Association announced on Tuesday it was ending its affiliation with the National School Board Association after the national group sent a controversial letter to President Joe Biden and the Department of Justice in late September.

The NSBA compared chaos, threats and violence at school board meetings to "domestic terrorism" twice in the letter and asked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation to look into threats against school board members. The NSBA issued an apology for the letter to its members in a message sent on Friday, Oct. 22.

"On behalf of the NSBA, we regret and apologize for this letter," the message to its affiliates said. "To be clear, the safety of school board members, other public school officials and educators, and students is our top priority, and there remains important work to be done on this issue. However, there was no justification for some of the language included in the letter. We should had a better process in place to allow for consultation on a communication of this significance."

The OSBA directly referenced the letter to Biden as the reason it was leaving the NSBA.

"We were not informed or asked for any input into the creation of the letter sent to the president," Ohio School Board Association CEO Rick Lewis said, about the OSBA Board of Trustees decision to end the affiliation with the NSBA. "We believe in the value of parental and community discussion at school board meetings, and there is tremendous value in allowing and encouraging the public to have meaningful input into the decision-making process.

"However, that participation should not come at the expense of interfering with the board's ability to conduct its business or subjecting individual board members to threats of violence, abuse or harassment. But dealing with such interference should be dealt with at the local level, not by federal officials."

The NSBA's original letter to the president cited Ohio twice, once when discussing anti-mask proponents inciting chaos during school board meetings, another when it referenced a school board member in Worthington who received a hate message through the mail with a letter stating, "We are coming after you."

The national group apologized for the Biden letter on Friday in a message to NSBA member organizations.

"As you all know, there has been extensive media and other attention recently around our letter to President Biden regarding threats and acts of violence against school board members," the letter stated. "We wanted to write to you directly to address this matter."

Confrontations at school board meetings have increased over the last year as communities have often been split over masking rules in schools. At at a Hamilton City Schools meeting on October 14, parents interrupted the school superintendent and the board throughout a discussion over masks and data on COVID-19 infections. The meeting room was cleared before the meeting could resume.

Two days earlier, GOP U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel was asked to leave a Lakota school board meeting after he came to argue for parents who wanted to end the school's mask mandate.

