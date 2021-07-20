Masks required on Kenton County buses, but not in classrooms

Masks will be recommended but not required in Kenton County classrooms during the upcoming school year, the district announced Monday. But students who ride buses should pack them anyway.

Regardless of any individual district’s classroom policy, a federal mandate requires that masks be worn on all public transportation until Sept. 13. That includes school buses.

Kenton County superintendent Henry Webb said he understands some parents might be unhappy about having to comply.

“We’ve been pretty firm in our district and pretty steadfast that we will follow orders and mandates and requirements because we have to and we need to,” he said. “And we would just ask for their continued support and understanding."

The American Academy of Pediatrics still recommends universal masking in schools for anyone over the age of two.

Webb also knows that allowing non-masking in schools, as officials have chosen to do, could upset an entirely different group of parents.

“But, you know, wearing masks every day is difficult,” he said. “It’s very challenging for students and challenging for staff. And once again, those who choose to wear masks or don’t want to wear a mask can still do so every single day, and that’s OK.”

Although children under 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination against COVID-19, Pfizer representatives believe they will have sufficient data for a vaccine available by August or September.