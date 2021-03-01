Local school districts waiting to go back to full in-person learning

CINCINNATI — While many school districts in the Tri-State are going back to in-person learning, many districts aren't ready to make the jump.

Norwood City Schools have been in a hybrid model all year and plan to return to full-time in-person learning by March 22.

Ten school districts across Ohio are not going back to in-person learning as part of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's teacher vaccination plan. DeWine's plan was to vaccinate teachers if school districts committed to returning to some level of in-person learning by Monday.

Norwood City Schools are waiting for all their teachers to receive the second dose of the vaccine before returning to full-time, in-person learning. The district says 88% of teachers were able to receive the first dose of the vaccine in February and are expected to get their second dose Wednesday.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear also recommended that schools across Kentucky return to a level of in-person learning by Monday. Some Kentucky districts, like Boone County Schools, are following the governor's recommendation, returning to in-person learning for four days a week.

