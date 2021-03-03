Xavier University to host vaccine clinics at Cintas Center

CINCINNATI — Xavier University’s Cintas Center will host two COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, school spokesman Doug Ruschman announced Wednesday.

Vaccine-eligible Ohioans will be able to schedule appointments at Cintas Center for March 4 — when a large swathe of Ohio’s population becomes eligible for the vaccine at once — and March 7.

“At Xavier, we are proud to partner with the City of Cincinnati to allow a convenient space for the local community to receive the important vaccine.” said Jeff Coleman, who chairs Xavier’s COVID-19 task force, in a news release.

Anyone wishing to make an appointment must do so through the city of Cincinnati at this link.