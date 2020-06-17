Menu

Watch
NewsEducationHigher Education

Actions

University of Kentucky announces plans for fall restart

items.[0].image.alt
Garry Jones/AP
University of Kentucky cheerleaders lead the football team on to the field at Commonwealth Stadium before the start of a NCAA college football game against Tennessee-Martin in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014. (AP Photo/Garry Jones)
cheerleaders
Posted at 8:20 PM, Jun 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-16 20:24:31-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The University of Kentucky says it will open its fall semester in mid-August with in-person classes continuing until Thanksgiving break.

School officials said Tuesday that plans to reopen the Lexington campus include testing students for COVID-19, daily symptom assessments for students and employees and mask wearing in most places.

Testing will be encouraged for faculty and staff with underlying health conditions and for those over age 65. Officials say on-campus instruction will begin Aug. 17.

Classes will end at Thanksgiving break and finals will be online. Classrooms will have limited capacity based on social distancing guidelines.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Search resources to help you manage stress, make ends meet and get back to work.