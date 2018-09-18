University of Cincinnati enrolls record number of students

CINCINNATI -- The University of Cincinnati has broken another enrollment record this year.

There are 45,949 students enrolled at the university this year, it announced Tuesday. That means the school has broken its own record for enrollment six years in a row.

UC saw a 2 percent increase in the number of undergraduate students and a 5 percent increase in graduate and professional students. The number of international students also increased by about 3 percent.

The incoming class this fall is "the brightest" in UC's history, the school said. The class has an average ACT score of 26.4, SAT score of 1258 and GPA of 3.7.

UC could continue to see record numbers in the future. The university said it already has more than 15,000 applications in process seeking admission for the fall of 2019. That puts them 8.4 percent ahead compared to this time last year.