UC to require students, staff, faculty get COVID-19 vaccine

<p>University of Cincinnati</p>
Posted at 8:49 PM, Aug 31, 2021
The University of Cincinnati will require all students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 15, 2021, the school announced online Tuesday.

“To safeguard the campus community and in response to the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the University of Cincinnati is requiring faculty, staff and students to be vaccinated,” university representatives wrote online.

The deadline for students, staff and faculty to get their first jab is Oct. 15. The second should be complete by Nov. 15.

