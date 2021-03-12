UC to hold in-person 2021 commencement ceremonies at Nippert Stadium

CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati's spring 2021 graduates will be honored at two in-person commencement ceremonies inside Nippert Stadium at the end of April, UC announced Friday.

The university will host ceremonies on April 29 and April 30, and each 2021 graduate is permitted to host two guests. Each ceremony will be streamed live for family and friends who can't attend.

On April 29, degrees for the following colleges will be conferred:

College of Allied Health Sciences

Lindner College of Business

College of Engineering and Applied Science

College of Medicine

James L. Winkle College of Pharmacy

UC Blue Ash College

UC Clermont College

College of Arts and Sciences

College-Conservatory of Music (CCM)

College of Education, Criminal Justice, and Human Services (CECH)

College of Design, Architecture, Art, and Planning (DAAP)

College of Nursing

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the ceremony begins at 6 p.m. both days. The ceremonies will be held virtually in case of bad weather.

"We recommend that families do not make non-refundable travel arrangements, as plans may change based on state guidance," read the university's announcement.

Graduates should expect to receive emails regarding tickets, parking, and other details that will be important to review in the coming weeks. Tickets will be required for entry, and ticket information is coming soon.

For more information and updates, visit UC's commencement website or email comminfo@uc.edu.

