Tri-State colleges hope 'Moon Shot for Equity' program will even playing field for students

CINCINNATI — Officials with three local colleges will gather Wednesday at The Banks to kick off a program they hope will help ensure students of all races, ethnicities and socioeconomic backgrounds have the same opportunities on their campuses.

"Moon Shot for Equity" is a national program spearheaded by the Washington, D.C.-based education research institute EAB, with the goal of leveling playing fields in higher education in regards to admissions, academic and extracurricular success, and post-graduation opportunities.

Here in the Tri-State, Cincinnati State Community and Technical College, Northern Kentucky University and Miami University are all participating in the program.

"The goal is, we want to eliminate equity gaps within our region by 2030," said Ande Durojaiye, vice president and dean of Miami University regional campuses' Liberal Arts and Applied Science programs. "So when I say equity gaps, we want to make sure that all students — regardless of their race, their background, their socioeconomic status — are successful in higher education, achieving their goals."

Representatives from the college and two universities will kick off the program at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center Wednesday at 8 a.m. Officials will be on hand to detail specific changes in store for each of their campuses by 2030.