Campbell Co. fire crews to start two-week training program on NKU's campus this week

Posted at 8:28 AM, Sep 06, 2021
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — First responders in Campbell County Monday began a two-week emergency training program on the campus of Northern Kentucky University.

The training exercises will involve personnel with the Campbell County Fire Department and will span Monday, Sept. 6 through Friday, Sept. 17, according to a news release from the university's department of safety and emergency management.

The training exercises will primarily be located at the Woodcrest Apartments in Boothe Village leading up to a building's demolition in the vicinity.

Officials asked that passersby do not approach the areas where crews are training during that time period.

