Suspected case of meningococcal disease at Miami University, Butler County health officials say

OXFORD, Ohio — Butler County health officials announced Thursday a suspected case of meningococcal disease — a rare but potentially life-threatening illness — in a student at Miami University.

The university said in a release the Butler County General Health District is contacting students who may have been in close contact with the student who is sick to discuss symptoms and possible treatment.

Health officials said there are two types of meningococcal disease — meningitis and septicemia.

Meningitis is the inflammation of the protective layers surrounding the brain and spinal cord. It can cause a fever, stiff neck, nausea, sensitivity to light and confusion. Septicemia occurs when bacteria enter the bloodstream. Symptoms of meningococcal septicemia include fever, chills, cold hands or feet, severe body aches and a dark purple rash.

The Butler County General Health District said meningococcal disease is spread through respiratory droplets or saliva/spit. It cannot be caught through casual contact or breathing the same air as someone who has meningococcal disease. Instead, it's shared through things like kissing or sharing food.

Meningococcal disease is treatable with antibiotics. Officials recommend anyone with symptoms seek medical attention immediately.

The meningococcal conjugate vaccine is effective in protecting against the disease. The university said it is a required vaccine for students living on campus, though some may have approved exemptions.

Miami University said while the disease can be scary, the risk to the community is low.

