No ACT or SAT score? Miami U says no problem for fall 2022 and spring 2023

OXFORD, Ohio — Officials with Miami University announced Thursday that they were suspending the ACT and SAT requirements for admission for fall 2022 and spring 2023.

The university said the move was to ensure "equitable access" to students who may have had to cancel taking either test due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The freshmen class for fall 2021 was also not required to take the ACT or SAT, and the university calls this class "the most academically accomplished in Miami’s history..."

"Miami’s longstanding, holistic approach positioned us well to quickly shift to a selective, test-optional review process,” Bethany Perkins, Miami University's director of admission, said. "Not only has it resulted in a steady stream of high caliber applicants, but it has opened up a tremendous opportunity for access and equity.”

The university will still evaluate prospective students based on things like overall GPA, extra-curricular activities and application essays.

Perkins said scores on the ACT and SAT were never the only factors taken into consideration for admission.

“There are much better predictors of college success such as the strength of a student’s curriculum and achievements in high school courses," Perkins said.

These test scores will also not be required for merit scholarships or for admission into competitive programs, such as the Farmer School of Business.

Prospective students can still submit these test scores, but officials said how a student could contribute to their academic program and community are more important factors in the admission process.