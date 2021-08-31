Miami University to require all students, staff get COVID-19 vaccine

OXFORD, Ohio — Miami University will require all students, faculty and staff to get their COVID-19 vaccines, the school announced Tuesday.

"As cases in Ohio and across the nation rise, the overwhelming majority of those testing positive and those hospitalized suffering severe illness are unvaccinated," wrote university president Gregory Crawford in the announcement. "The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local, state and federal public health officials agree: the vaccine is our most important tool for protecting our communities."

All full- and part-time faculty and staff, as well as undergraduate and graduate students "who will have any presence" on any of the university's campuses or university-owned property, must have at least one dose by Oct. 25. They must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, Crawford said. The university will consider exemption requests on a medical basis or "sincerely held religious beliefs, practices, or observances, or reasons of conscience, including philosophical and ethical beliefs."

Tuesday's announcement comes a day after the Oxford City Council voted to implement a city-wide mask mandate for all public, indoor spaces within city limits.

Xavier University, Ohio University, Ohio State University and Indiana University also recently announced they would require students and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

