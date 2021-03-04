Miami University expects an in-person fall semester

OXFORD, Ohio — Miami University will return to in-person classes by autumn, president Gregory Crawford announced Thursday afternoon.

Although some courses might retain a remote component, undergraduate students should expect face-to-face classes to make up most of their schedule. The school will no longer offer a fully remote option.

Miami administrators believe all faculty and staff will have the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of July, school spokesperson Carole Johnson wrote in a news release. At the time she made the prediction, the university had no access to vaccines.

“As we begin to look ahead to the fall, the promising news about the COVID-19 vaccines is cause for great optimism,” Crawford wrote in the same news release. “As the rollout of the vaccines continues, there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel for this pandemic and we are excited about returning to in-person classes and operations.”