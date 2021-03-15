Miami to hold in-person commencement ceremonies in May

OXFORD, Ohio — Miami University plans to honor more than 4,000 graduates at eight in-person commencement ceremonies at Yager Stadium in May, the university's president announced Monday.

Ceremonies will allow graduated to walk the commencement stage, and each will include remarks from 2021 Commencement speaker Dr. Carolyn Jefferson-Jenkins.

Each graduate will be allowed to invite six guests, who will sit in assigned "pods" distanced from other families. Masks will be required. The ceremonies, which will be held rain or shine, will also be streamed live.

Here's the schedule for the eight ceremonies:

Friday, May 14 1:30 p.m. - College of Creative Arts 7 p.m. - College of Liberal Arts and Applied Science (Miami Regionals)



Saturday, May 15 8 a.m. - College of Engineering and Computing 1:30 p.m. - College of Arts and Science (majors TBD) 7 p.m. - College of Arts and Science (majors TBD)



Sunday, May 16 8 a.m. - College of Education, Health and Society 1:30 p.m. - Farmer School of Business (majors TBD) 7 p.m. - Farmer School of Business (majors TBD)



“Commencement is a beloved tradition and our opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of our students as they reach this milestone in their academic journey,” Miami University President Gregory Crawford said in a release. “The pandemic has shaped this last year in many ways, and in the face of the unprecedented challenges, these students have shown remarkable creativity, flexibility, and fortitude. We are thrilled to be able to recognize their achievements in person this spring.”

The announcement said that should parameters for safely gathering change and ceremony details change, the university will notify the community as soon as possible.

More information and forthcoming details about ticket orders can be found here.

Miami announced last week that in-person classes and operations will resume by the 2021 fall semester.

