CPD: 19-year-old killed in Thursday night shooting in Winton Hills

Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 1:11 PM, Jul 10, 2021
CINCINNATI — A teenager has died after a Thursday night shooting in Winton Hills, the Cincinnati Police Department announced Saturday.

Officials said James Walker Jr., 19, died Friday after he was shot the night before on Winneste Avenue.

According to CPD, police were sent to 5339 Winneste Ave around 10 p.m. Thursday for reports of a person shot. Officers arrived to find Walker suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to UC Medical Center where he died the next day.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.

