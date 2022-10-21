Western Hills teacher on administrative leave after 'physical altercation' with student, CPS says

CINCINNATI — A Western Hills University High School teacher is on administrative leave after a "physical altercation" with a student, Cincinnati Public Schools said in a statement.

Neffy Johnson said her eighth-grade son got into a fight with his teacher during study hall Thursday morning. She said she received a call telling her to come to school. When she arrived, she said she learned a teacher had hit and kicked her son.

"They called the cops ... by the time I got here the police was here," Johnson said.

Johnson said the teacher pulled one of her son's dreadlocks out and scratched his face. Her son said the altercation happened after the teacher took his phone and he tried to get it back. He said he has a "great bond" with his other teachers, but has had issues with this specific teacher in the past.

"CPS is just hiring anybody to come and work in the schools because the teachers that actually had a degree and know how to handle certain situations, they don't work here anymore — they're quitting," Johnson said.

In a statement, CPS said the teacher will not return to the classroom until its investigation into what happened is finished.

"CPS does not tolerate physical altercations, and upon its findings, may issue either employee and/or student disciplinary action as necessary," the district said in part.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

