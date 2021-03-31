CPS back to full-time, in-person learning at most schools

CINCINNATI — After months of debate, most Cincinnati Public School students are back to full-time in-person classes starting today.

Before, many students in the district were in a blended model where they could go to classes in-person two days a week and learn remotely the other three days. Now, with the option to send their child back to the classroom full-time, working parents don't have to juggle their child's education and their job.

Students still have the option to continue learning remotely through the Cincinnati Digital Academy and through Schoology though.

Even though students are back in the classroom full time, they still have to keep 6 feet of distance between each other while in places like the lunchroom, and they have to stay 3 feet apart in the classroom while they wear their masks.

Angel Roddy, principal of Mt. Airy School, said teachers were in their classrooms yesterday making sure desks were spaced out enough and that everything was sanitized.

"The kids are really excited to come back," Roddy said. "They miss their friends, they miss the normality of it. So we're really super excited to have them back. I think the parents are more excited than the teachers."

While most students head back, Walnut Hills students are being phased back into the classroom. Walnut Hills is also testing out a concurrent learning pilot program to allow students to continue distance learning from home while accessing their classes remotely.