Woman charged with child endangerment, manslaughter in connection to fire that killed 3-year-old son

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati woman has been charged with endangering children and involuntary manslaughter in connection to the fire that killed her 3-year-old son in February.

Angel Campbell was indicted Monday by a Hamilton County grand jury.

Amy Clausing, an assistant prosecuting attorney for Hamilton County, confirmed Campbell’s charges were connected to a Feb. 22 apartment fire in the West End. The blaze claimed the life of a toddler — Campbell’s son, who was known for riding a red scooter around the Winchell Avenue apartment building.

Investigators believe the boy was inside playing with a lighter and incense when the fire started. Firefighters later found him hiding under a bed. Despite treatment at the scene and at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, he died of his injuries.

His grandmother, also in the apartment, was rescued by firefighters with no injuries.

Police and firefighters did not mention the boy’s mother on the day of the fire — based on their comments at the scene, she was not inside the apartment at the time.

The grand jury’s indictment of Campbell does not describe how her actions endangered her son or contributed to the fire.