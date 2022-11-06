Video shows UK student being called racial slurs inside residence hall, woman facing criminal charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman is arrested and facing criminal charges after an online video shows her calling a UK student racial slurs while verbally and physically assaulting her.

The video posted online showed the student employee repeatedly being called racial slurs before UK police showed up and arrested the woman, later identified by UK as Sophia Rosing. The student employee was working an overnight shift at Boyd Hall's front desk when the incident occurred early Sunday morning.

Rosing was booked in the Fayette County Detention Center and is facing several criminal charges, including two counts of assault, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct.

The video was originally posted to the social media app, TikTok, by the victim. It has since been deleted but has been reuploaded to other social media sites.

In a statement posted to Instagram, the University of Kentucky acknowledged the incident, calling it "disturbing."

"The video is deeply offensive, and we take it very seriously," the university said.

The university said they are conducting an immediate review and have reached out to the student victim to offer support.

"The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority, and we will not tolerate behavior that threatens it," the university said. "As we learn more details, we will share that information."

UK President Eli Capilouto also released a statement Sunday saying the student worker "acted with professionalism, restraint and discretion."

"To be clear: we condemn this behavior and will not tolerate it under any circumstance," said Capilouto. "The safety and well-being of our community has been — and will continue to be — our top priority."

Read the full statement from President Capilouto here.