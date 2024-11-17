Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Victim identified in East End shooting

The victim of a shooting in the East End has been identified in the ongoing investigation
Police lights
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — The victim of a shooting in East Walnut Hills on Saturday night has been identified as Mr. Dustin Colvin, 32, according to a release from Cincinnati Police.

At approximately 6:18 p.m. Saturday night, District Two officers responded to calls of a person shot on Callahan St. When they arrived, they found Mr. Colvin suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Cincinnati Fire Department was called to the scene, performed life-saving measures and declared the victim deceased.

The investigation is ongoing and WCPO will report as updates come in.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money