Victim identified in East End shooting

CINCINNATI — The victim of a shooting in East Walnut Hills on Saturday night has been identified as Mr. Dustin Colvin, 32, according to a release from Cincinnati Police.

At approximately 6:18 p.m. Saturday night, District Two officers responded to calls of a person shot on Callahan St. When they arrived, they found Mr. Colvin suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Cincinnati Fire Department was called to the scene, performed life-saving measures and declared the victim deceased.

The investigation is ongoing and WCPO will report as updates come in.