Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

U.S. Customs seizes 14 pounds of cocaine worth over $700,00

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Courtesy, U.S. Customs and Border Protection
cocaine in bottle.jpg
cocaine in Xray.jpg
cocaine in folder.jpg
cocaine in showcase.jpg
Posted at 8:46 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 20:46:35-04

CINCINNATI — Two different U.S. Customs and Border Protection seizures in June intercepted nearly $700,000 worth of cocaine.

A June 4 shipment from the Caribbean headed towards Perth, Australia which appeared to contain documents was found to have several black, zippered folders containing an unknown white powder.

That powder, which amounted to about three pounds, was eventually found to be cocaine.

Five days later, more than 11 pounds of liquate cocaine was discovered inside a shipment of cosmetics sent from Mexico bound towards a residence in Santa Rosa, Florida.

“Seizures like this underscore the reality of the drug threat and CBP’s commitment to the border security mission, and its impact on our local citizens throughout the nation.” said Customs and Border Parol director of field operations – Chicao LaFonda Sutton-Burke.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cocaine is responsible for one in every five overdose deaths.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The 'Good' in Your Morning!