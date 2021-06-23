Two plead guilty in BB shootings of people experiencing homelessness

Two people pleaded guilty on Wednesday to shooting BBs at people experiencing homelessness in Over-the-Rhine.

Brittany Hopper, 29, and David White, 30, were each charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault after the attacks.

Hopper pleaded guilty to one count in exchange for the dismissal of the other two. White pleaded guilty to two counts and had the third dismissed.

The third suspect is Hopper’s younger sister, 28-year-old Kelsey Hopper, who faces the same assault charges. She has not changed her not-guilty plea.

According to police, the Hopper sisters and White drove around Over-the-Rhine on June 3 and fired the BB gun out the window of their vehicle.

Security recordings show them targeting a group of three people sleeping on the Republic Street sidewalk, and additional reports suggest they continued shooting BBs at people on Gest Street, Corwine Avenue and Seventh Street.

Police identified the sisters June 7; they surrendered June 8, and White followed.