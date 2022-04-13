RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A grand jury has indicted murder suspect Shannon Gilday on multiple charges.

The Taylor Mill native is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Jordan Morgan in February while she was asleep. He also shot her father, former Kentucky state Rep. C. Wesley Morgan.

During the time between the shooting and his arrest, KSP said Gilday drove to Florida, then up north again. His car broke down in Georgia, but eventually, he made it back to Madison County where he was located and arrested Feb. 28.

According to investigators, a search of his recovered car revealed an AR-15 in the trunk, camo fatigues and a long nylon rope. Detectives said Gilday told them he was trying to gain access to the home's bunker no matter what.

Gilday confessed to killing Morgan shortly after he was arrested, according to a Kentucky State Police detective. He will answer to charges of capital murder, three counts of attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, and first-degree criminal mischief.

