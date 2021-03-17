Suspect charged in February shooting that killed Madeira Beverage owner Roop Gupta

CINCINNATI — Prosecutors claim a man arrested this month for pointing a gun at a federal agent is also responsible for the Feb. 9 murder of Roop Gupta, a Madeira convenience store owner shot dead at work during a robbery.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Wednesday that 35-year-old Lamond Johnson now faces 13 charges in connection to the two incidents — murder and aggravated murder the most serious among them. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

According to Deters, Johnson committed two robberies on the night of Gupta’s death: One at Madeira Beverage, where Gupta was shot and killed, and another at a Sunoco gas station in Blue Ash.

Johnson evaded identification and capture for nearly a month afterward. Madeira neighbors raised money for Gupta’s family and mourned the store-owner, who had been shot once before while working.

“How could this happen?” said Heidi Welti, a neighbor who raised money for the Gupta family both times. “Here’s a wonderful guy. He’s supporting his family. All he’s trying to do is make a living.”

On March 7, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms attempted to stop Johnson’s car. He fled and intentionally struck an ATF vehicle with an agent inside, according to Deters; reports that day indicate he also pointed a gun at the agent.

That gun ultimately linked him to the Madeira shooting, Deters said. Analysts confirmed it had been used in the attack on Gupta.

“My thoughts are with Mr. Gupta’s family, and the entire Madeira community,” Deters wrote in a news release on Wednesday. “I am thankful to the Cincinnati Police Department, the Madeira Police Department, and the ATF for the work they put into putting an end to this crime spree. Our community is safer today because of their hard work.”