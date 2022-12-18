Watch Now
Shooting on Cora Avenue Sunday morning leaves two wounded

Marc Price
Police responded to a shooting Sunday morning, which left two wounded<br/><br/>
Posted at 12:33 PM, Dec 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-18 12:45:13-05

CINCINNATI — Police responded to a report of a shooting at 2600 block of Cora Avenue at 10:51 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, two individuals were located and found to have gunshot wounds according to Lieutenant Cunningham of the Cincinnati Police.

Both victims were transported to the University of Cincinnati hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

District Three Investigative Unit will be handling the investigation into this incident, Cunnigham said.

No further information is available at this time.

