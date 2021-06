CLEVES, Ohio — Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Monday evening in the Village of Cleves on a murder warrant out of Indiana, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said deputies arrested 42-year-old David Faulkner around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of W Porter Street after receiving a tip. Faulkner was wanted for murder out of Indiana.

Deputies took Faulkner to the Hamilton County Justice Center for extradition.