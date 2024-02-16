Sheriff: Cincinnati man kidnapped woman, 2-year-old son, held them in Michigan

CINCINNATI — A 27-year-old man from Cincinnati has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and holding a woman and her 2-year-old son in Michigan, the Wood County Sheriff's Office.

Langston Campbell is facing two counts of kidnapping and is currently being held at the Wood County Jail in Bowling Green, Ohio.

On Feb 14., Wood County deputies pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop and found Campbell driving with a woman in the back seat of the vehicle. After separating the woman from the driver, deputies learned that the 29-year-old woman had been reported missing on Jan. 10 by her mother in San Bernardino, California.

The woman told deputies that Campbell had kidnapped her and her 2-year-old son and held them against their will in Detroit and Port Huron, Michigan, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives helped the woman secure her child in Port Huron, Michigan, as well. The sheriff's office said the child was being cared for by Campbell's mother.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office said additional charges may be pending, as well.