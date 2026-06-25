Police: Suspect charged with attempted murder after stabbing at Covington restaurant

COVINGTON, Ky. — A suspect has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing at a Covington restaurant, according to Covington police.

Police said officers responded to Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday for a reported stabbing.

Police were directed to the Kenton County Library, where a suspect was found and detained.

Police identified the suspect detained at the library as James L. Bonar, 29, of Covington. Bonar has been charged with attempted murder and was lodged at Kenton County Detention Center.

Officers found a person who had been injured in the incident when they arrived at the restaurant. The injured person was taken to UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they believe this to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Covington police detectives at 859-292-2234 or Crime Stoppers.