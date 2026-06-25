Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
NewsCrime

Actions

Police: Suspect charged with attempted murder after stabbing at Covington restaurant

Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken Covington
WCPO
Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken Covington
Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken Covington
Posted

COVINGTON, Ky. — A suspect has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing at a Covington restaurant, according to Covington police.

Police said officers responded to Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday for a reported stabbing.

Police were directed to the Kenton County Library, where a suspect was found and detained.

Police identified the suspect detained at the library as James L. Bonar, 29, of Covington. Bonar has been charged with attempted murder and was lodged at Kenton County Detention Center.

Officers found a person who had been injured in the incident when they arrived at the restaurant. The injured person was taken to UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they believe this to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Covington police detectives at 859-292-2234 or Crime Stoppers.

Replay: WCPO 9 News at 6PM

More local news:
Batavia passes ordinance to offer pay for employees if village is dissolved What's driving you crazy? | Potholes across Walnut Hills frustrate drivers Troopers: 1 dead, 2 injured in Warren County crash

Here’s how to get WCPO 9 back on DIRECTV