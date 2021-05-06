Police: Man shot, killed Wednesday night in Avondale

CINCINNATI — A man was shot and killed in Avondale Wednesday night, according to police.

The Cincinnati Police Department responded to the 600 block of Glenwood Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a person shot in the area.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 33-year-old Quentin Jolly suffering from at least one gunshot wound. First responders transported Jolly to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but he died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police have not said if they have a suspect in this case.

Officers are investigating this incident.