CINCINNATI — Officials with the Cincinnati Police Department said a man was shot and killed in Avondale Wednesday evening.

Officers responded around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday to the 3600 block of Vine Street for reports of a person shot. When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim, 28-year-old Jordan Brown. Officers said Brown died at the scene.

The police have not said if there are any suspects in Brown's death.

The Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.