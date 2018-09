TRENTON, Ohio -- Police arrested a man Thursday who they said sexually abused a minor.

Three victims have accused 69-year-old William Powell of sex crimes, Trenton police said in a news release. One of the victims said the abuse began at age 10 and continued for years, according to police.

Authorities charged Powell with two counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition involving a minor.

Police asked anyone with information to call Detective Gill at 513-428-0129.