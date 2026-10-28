Police: 18-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio. — The Springfield Township Police Department reported that an 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder following a death investigation.

Police said they responded to a home on Southmeadow Circle on Tuesday after an intrusion alarm.

According to police, when arriving on the scene, officers found a man, identified as 66-year-old Rodney Gray, dead inside the home.

An investigation, according to police, led to the arrest of 18-year-old Caedan Hotchkiss of Cincinnati.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call 513-729-1300.