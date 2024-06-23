Watch Now
Police: 1 person shot in North College Hill

Posted at 5:58 AM, Jun 23, 2024

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — One person has been shot in North College Hill around 2:30 a.m. Sunday , North College Hill police said.

Officers were called to the 1385 West Galbraith Road for a call of shots fired. North College Hill police said when they arrived officers found dozens of shell casings on the ground.

According to a release sent to WCPO police were notified there was a shooting victim at the 700 block of Beechwood Ave. in Cincinnati. The victim was taken to UC medical center.

Police did not provide an update on the victim's condition.

